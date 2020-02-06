LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 219,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $169.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.