Luciano M. Melluzzo Acquires 10,000 Shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Stock

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) President Luciano M. Melluzzo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200.00.

Air Industries Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 121,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. Air Industries Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.52% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

