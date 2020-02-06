Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.50 for the period.

Shares of MAC opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Macerich has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Macerich from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at $157,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

