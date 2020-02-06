Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Macy’s (NYSE:M) has trended negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a news impact score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.02.

NYSE:M opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

