Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 610 ($8.02).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSLH shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 815 ($10.72) on Thursday. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 493 ($6.49) and a one year high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 823.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 729.33.

In other Marshalls news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total value of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Insiders acquired 56 shares of company stock worth $45,089 in the last 90 days.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

