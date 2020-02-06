Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 898 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $310.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

