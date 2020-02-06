Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chevron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 75.92%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

