Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

