Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s Largest Position

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Shares of MA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.60 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,131 shares of company stock worth $125,952,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

