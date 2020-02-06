Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 273,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,523. The company has a market cap of $361.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

