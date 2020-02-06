Matchpool Market Capitalization Reaches $265,261.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Matchpool has a total market cap of $265,261.00 and approximately $1,371.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 94.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Bittrex, Liqui and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03017787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00214663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

