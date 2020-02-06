Materion (MTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.85. Materion has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

