Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Matrix Service updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $6.95 on Thursday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 825,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

