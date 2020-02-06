Mattel (MAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Mattel to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MAT stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

