Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

MMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC initiated coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $596.87 million and a P/E ratio of 97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. Analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

