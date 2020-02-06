MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.67. 15,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,425. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

