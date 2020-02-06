Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.