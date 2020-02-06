McKesson (MCK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for McKesson (NYSE: MCK):

2/5/2020 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $153.00 to $173.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2020 – McKesson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

1/9/2020 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

MCK opened at $152.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.81. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

