Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $75,092.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00755513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,459,369 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

