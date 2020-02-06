Mercury (MER) Achieves Market Cap of $273,857.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $273,857.00 and $1,923.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.94 or 0.03024537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00214483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00132947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

