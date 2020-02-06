MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 2,355,000 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 2,568.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up 1.1% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $24,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,677,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,276,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,503,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,368.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 267,648 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. 449,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446,042. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.