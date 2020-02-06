MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 40,859 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.56. The company had a trading volume of 173,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,040. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Biogen to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.69.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

