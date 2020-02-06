MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 82,490 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,490 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,371. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,867 shares of company stock worth $79,480,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

