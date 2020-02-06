MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 929,261 GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 929,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.32% of GrafTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in GrafTech International by 1,255.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,962,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,237. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.85 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

