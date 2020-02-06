MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,779 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,097,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,221,000 after buying an additional 67,395 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,270,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $1,258,332.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,838.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,591 shares of company stock worth $31,221,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.44. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

