MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 266.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,096 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 231,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,626. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.