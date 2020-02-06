MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.46. The stock had a trading volume of 91,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,224. The firm has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.74 and a 200-day moving average of $213.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.