MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 16,951.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,638 shares during the period. Dell makes up 1.0% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.11% of Dell worth $22,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Dell by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 503,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after buying an additional 25,147 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dell by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dell by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.21.

Shares of DELL traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 614,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,787,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,885,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,283,819 shares of company stock worth $67,264,601. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.