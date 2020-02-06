MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,404 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $33,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,705,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

