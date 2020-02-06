MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 1,361,259 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361,259 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter worth $77,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 113,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

