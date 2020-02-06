MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 165,178 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 819.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,178 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.29% of Whirlpool worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 120,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $153.93. 15,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

