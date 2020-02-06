MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 198,922 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 382.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,922 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of Medpace worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 53.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Medpace by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $95.29. 7,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.67.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

