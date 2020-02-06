MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 520,982 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,982 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $26,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,262,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,738.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $90.47. 1,268,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,318,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

