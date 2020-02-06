MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 834,700 shares during the period. JD.Com comprises about 1.3% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.07% of JD.Com worth $30,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. 643,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,674,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27 and a beta of 1.43. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Macquarie started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. 86 Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

