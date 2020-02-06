MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,009 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.1% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.18. 7,838,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,464,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

