MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,320 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of Exelon worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 583.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $64,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $33,459,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $332,266,000 after acquiring an additional 562,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

