MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,757 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of Travelers Companies worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 67,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 571,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

