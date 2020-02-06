MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $13.97 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 158.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 825,031 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,970,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,702,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

