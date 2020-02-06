MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $18.47 Million Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of 58.com worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in 58.com in the third quarter worth about $397,047,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in 58.com by 24.2% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,623 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,331,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in 58.com by 231.9% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,556,000 after purchasing an additional 503,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in 58.com by 735.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

58.com stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.98. 20,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.12 million. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WUBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.66.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

