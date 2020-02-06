MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $21.83 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,888 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.9% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Oracle worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Oracle by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Oracle by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $253,542,000 after buying an additional 803,890 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Oracle by 34.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,988,000 after buying an additional 776,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,664,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

