MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $34.46 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124,715 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates accounts for approximately 1.5% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 1.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $34,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $39,851,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after buying an additional 137,409 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,287,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $7,648,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.10. 18,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,727. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

