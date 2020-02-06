MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $35.21 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 773.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008,736 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of AbbVie worth $35,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 434,570 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,758,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,750. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

