MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $7.61 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,023 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 19,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

