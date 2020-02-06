MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 473.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,741 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,105,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,498,000 after buying an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,263,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

MS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.07. 3,764,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,901,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

