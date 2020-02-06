MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 206.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,944 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of L3Harris worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Cfra lifted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.51.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.28. 72,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,626. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $155.92 and a 12 month high of $228.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

