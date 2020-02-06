MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 755,026 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 1.03% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 370.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 366,454 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 42.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 82.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85,860 shares in the last quarter.

KAR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 91,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,302. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

