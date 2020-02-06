MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 666.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 168,243 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $20,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $363.95. 36,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,267. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.45.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

