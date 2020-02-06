MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.18% of Principal Financial Group worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.18. 31,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,738. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.