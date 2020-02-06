MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 836,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,185,407 shares during the period. Robert Half International makes up about 1.1% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.72% of Robert Half International worth $26,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 44,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,557. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. CL King started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

