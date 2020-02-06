MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Public Storage worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $23,413,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Public Storage by 10.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 12.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 20.6% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA traded up $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $224.32. 266,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,504. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $199.53 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

